Police announce timings for restaurants in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner of Police has announced the operating hours for all eateries, including restaurants, in the city.

The new timings apply to hotels, restaurants, dhabas, ice cream parlors, bakeries, tiffin centers, coffee shops, tea stalls, pan shops, and more.

Restaurants in Hyderabad permitted to operate until 1 a.m.

According to the new order issued on Tuesday, all eateries are allowed to operate from 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily.

The order stated that all the DCsP, ACsP, and SHOs (Law & Order and Traffic) in Hyderabad are instructed to ensure that the management of eateries operate within the stipulated timings.

Timings for shops other than eateries

All shops, apart from eateries, are permitted to operate between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.

However, in the case of A4 Liquor shops (wine shops), the timings are from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. in GHMC and peripheral areas.

Establishments where liquor is served under 2B (Bar) licenses in GHMC and within a 5 km periphery of GHMC can operate between 10 a.m. and 12 midnight on weekdays, excluding Fridays and Saturdays.

On Fridays and Saturdays, they can operate between 10 a.m. and 1 a.m.

The order also mentioned that the management of all eateries, including restaurants, and liquor shops located in Hyderabad that fail to adhere to the timings will face legal action.