IT dept raids at house of news channel founder in Hyderabad

The raid involved a team of eight officers who thoroughly searched his apartment.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th September 2024 10:39 am IST
Hyderabad: In a significant development, the Income Tax (IT) department conducted raids in Hyderabad at the residence of Bolla Ramakrishna, the founder of a prominent news channel, located in Rainbow Vista, Kukatpally.

The raid, which took place earlier today, involved a team of eight officers who thoroughly searched his apartment.

Bolla Ramakrishna, besides running the news channel, is also involved in various other business ventures, including finance, healthcare, liquor, and real estate. As part of the IT raids in Hyderabad, the department is currently examining files related to his income transactions.

More details awaited

