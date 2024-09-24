IT dept raids at house of news channel founder in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a significant development, the Income Tax (IT) department conducted raids in Hyderabad at the residence of Bolla Ramakrishna, the founder of a prominent news channel, located in Rainbow Vista, Kukatpally.

The raid, which took place earlier today, involved a team of eight officers who thoroughly searched his apartment.

Bolla Ramakrishna, besides running the news channel, is also involved in various other business ventures, including finance, healthcare, liquor, and real estate. As part of the IT raids in Hyderabad, the department is currently examining files related to his income transactions.

More details awaited