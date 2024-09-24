Hyderabad: A portion of the Falaknuma road over bridge (RoB) caved in on Monday due to heavy rains in Hyderabad.

Following the incident, vehicular traffic on the bridge was diverted.

Portion of Hyderabad’s Falaknuma bridge was drilled recently

According to the traffic police, a portion of the bridge above the railway tracks was drilled recently to make way for a parallel bridge.

After the portion caved in, panic spread in the area.

As a precautionary measure, Hyderabad police blocked traffic on Falaknuma bridge moving from Chandrayangutta towards Charminar.

The police placed barricades, and GHMC officials inspected the spot.

Heavy rains in Hyderabad

Yesterday, heavy rains lashed the city. The highest rainfall of 47.8 mm was recorded in Saidabad.

Across the state, the highest rainfall was recorded in Warangal district, which saw 124 mm of rain yesterday.

During the current southwest monsoon, Telangana has recorded an average rainfall of 923.3 mm, compared to the normal 708.8 mm—a 30 percent increase.

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad forecasting heavy rainfall for the next three days, the total rainfall during this southwest monsoon is likely to increase further.

