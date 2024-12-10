Take a Tour: New photos of Vicky and Katrina’s lavish Juhu home

Mumbai: It has been three years since Bollywood’s beloved couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. Since then, the duo has been serving major couple goals, leaving fans swooning over their chemistry and love.

In this write-up, let’s take a closer and fresh look inside their beautiful home.

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif’s Mumbai Home

After their wedding, Vicky and Katrina moved into a luxurious sea-facing apartment in Juhu, Mumbai. The apartment is located in a premium residential tower that was once home to power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

From their social media posts, it’s clear that the couple enjoys a calm, peaceful, and minimalistic lifestyle. The apartment reflects their taste, with cozy, warm vibes and serene decor.

The couple has turned their balcony into another cozy space, with bamboo chairs and lush plants creating a tranquil environment.

Inside, the home features elegant yet minimalistic interiors, highlighted by a charming brick-like wall texture that adds a touch of warmth.

The couple’s home is a perfect reflection of their personalities — chic, cozy, and full of love, just like their relationship.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Bad Newz alongside Triptii Dimri and is gearing up for his next film, Chhaava, which will release in 2025. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif was seen in Merry Christmas earlier this year.