After SRK, Aamir Khan leaves his Mumbai Home – What’s going on?

Mumbai: After Shah Rukh Khan moved out of his famous house Mannat for renovation, Aamir Khan is also getting ready to shift. Aamir’s building in Pali Hill, Bandra will soon be redeveloped, so he has to leave for a while.

What’s Happening to Aamir Khan’s Building?

Aamir lives in a society called Virgo Cooperative Housing Society, where he owns many flats. Now, a builder named Man Infraconstruction Limited (MICL) is going to rebuild the whole building. The new building will have luxury sea-facing flats with 4 and 5 bedrooms. Each flat might cost more than Rs. 1 lakh per square foot!

During the construction, Aamir and other people living there will stay in temporary flats in the same project.

Aamir Buys Another House Nearby

Aamir isn’t going too far. He bought another flat in the same area of Pali Hill for Rs. 9 crore. The flat is about 1,027 sq ftand the deal was done in June 2024. So, fans don’t have to worry—he’ll still be close!

Shah Rukh Khan’s House Gets a Makeover

While Aamir’s home is being rebuilt, Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat is also getting upgraded. His wife Gauri Khan has asked for permission to add two more floors to the house.

In the meantime, SRK and his family have rented two big duplex flats in Pali Hill from Jackky and Vashu Bhagnani, paying over Rs. 8.7 crore for two years.

Both Aamir and Shah Rukh are moving—but only for a while. With all this new construction, Pali Hill is turning into one of the fanciest areas in Mumbai!