20 candidates selected at job mela for teachers at MANUU

Hyderabad: The Job Mela for Teachers was held at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) on Sunday (20th April). The event was hosted by the Training and Placement Cell (TPC) of MANUU.

According to Dr. Mohd Yousuf Khan, Director, TCP, more than hundred candidates attended the job mela and 20 candidates got offer letters whereas 45 others were shortlisted. The event served as a crucial platform for aspiring educators, both undergraduate and postgraduate students, to secure employment with leading educational institutions.

The placement drive brought together a broad spectrum of teaching and administrative opportunities across primary, secondary, and higher education levels. Institutions offered vacancies in roles such as Assistant Professors, Lecturers, Primary and Secondary Teachers, Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) apart from administrative positions and specialized roles such as PYP Occupational Therapist, Special Educator, Speech Therapist, Arts Teacher, Academic Coordinator, and School Counselors, showcasing a holistic approach to education.

Reputed educational institutions participated in the event that include Hyderabad Institute of Excellence, Princess Durru Shehvar College of Education, Shaheen Group of Institutions, Focus High School, Meluha International School, Neo School Aizza, and Zaamin High School.