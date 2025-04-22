Meet Ayesha, Azreen, Telangana intermediate toppers from MS Junior College

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Tuesday announced the much-awaited inter 1st and 2nd year results 2025. Among the toppers of the Telangana intermediate exam, Ayesha Fatima and Azreen Fatima, students of MS Junior College, have made their mark by scoring 995 out of 1000 marks.

Apart from them, eight students of the college scored 994 out of 1000 marks. Another nine students scored 993 marks in the examination.

Telangana intermediate toppers include more MS students

This year, a total of 48 students from MS Junior College scored 990 marks and above. Out of them, 11 students scored 991 and eight scored 990 marks.

To honor the students, a grand felicitation ceremony was held at GRK Seminar Hall, Masab Tank. The Founder and Chairman of MS Education Academy, Mohammed Lateef Khan, congratulated the students for their stellar performance.

In his address, he urged them to continue their hard work and dedication to achieve greater success in life.

In a heartwarming gesture, he also announced that Zaina Sultana, one of the Telangana intermediate toppers from BPC background who scored 991 marks and has lost her father, will be sponsored by MS Education Academy to perform Umrah.

The event was also graced by Managing Directors Anwar Ahmed and Dr. Moazzam Hussain, and Director & Senior Faculty Ghouseuddin, who addressed the gathering and congratulated the students.

Girls once again outperformed boys

In the intermediate exam results 2025, girls have demonstrated stronger academic performance than boys.

In the first year results, 73.83 percent of girl students passed the examination, while in the second year, 74.21 percent of the girls cleared the exams.

Male students recorded pass percentages of 57.83 percent in first year and 57.31 percent in second year.

The combined pass percentage for all first year students stood at 66.89 percent. In the case of second year, it is 71.37 percent.