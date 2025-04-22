Telangana inter first, second year exam results 2025 declared

Hyderabad: The Telangana inter first and second year exam results 2025 were declared on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka announced the results at approximately 12 noon.

To pass each subject, students must secure at least 35 percent marks. If they fail in any subject, they can appear for the supplementary exam.

How to check Telangana inter first, second year exam results 2025

Students and parents can access the results through BIE’s official website (click here).

The online portal will provide instant access to individual scorecards.

In case of any grievance, the IVR number at 9240205555 can be contacted. Apart from this, students can contact the help desk at ie@telangana.gov.in.

Examination statistics

This year, 9,96,971 students registered for the Telangana inter exams. Out of them, 4,88,448 are first-year students, whereas 5,08,253 are second-year students.

The examinations were conducted smoothly across 1,532 centers statewide from March 5 to March 25.