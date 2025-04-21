Islamabad: Just like the past couple of years, 2025 has kicked off with a bang, already dropping some of the biggest drama hits in the first quarter itself. But hold on, Lollywood isn’t slowing down anytime soon! The drama industry has more in store, and trust us when we say it’s going to be one rollercoaster of a ride filled with emotions, suspense, and stellar performances.

And guess what’s topping the list of most awaited Pakistani dramas this year?

It’s none other than Humraaz, featuring the powerhouse duo Ayeza Khan and Feroze Khan in lead roles. Yes, you heard that right! From the looks to the teasers, fans are going gaga over this upcoming project. The teasers have already created massive buzz, trending not just in Pakistan, but across the border in India too.

Let’s break down all the juicy details you need to know — from the cast to the premiere schedule!

About the Drama Humraaz

Humraaz is Geo TV’s next big-ticket serial, directed by the acclaimed Farooq Rind, who previously won hearts with Ishq Murshid. The story is penned by Misbah Nosheen and produced under the prestigious banner of 7th Sky Entertainment by Asad Qureshi and Abdullah Kadwani.

In this intense love-and-deception tale, Feroze Khan takes on a negative role, while Ayeza Khan portrays an innocent girl caught in the trap of her lover.

Full Cast Line-up

Ayeza Khan

Feroze Khan

Zahid Ahmed

Annie Zaidi

Hira Soomro

Noor ul Hassan

Fahima Awan

Behroze Sabzwari

The drama will air during prime time at 8:00 PM, with two episodes dropping every week, each around 40 minutes long. The official premiere date is expected to be announced very soon. Buzz has it that it might start from May.

So, are you excited? Do you think Humraaz is another blockbuster in the making? Comment below.