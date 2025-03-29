List of 3 upcoming Pakistani dramas of Feroze Khan of 2025

Islamabad: Feroze Khan, one of Pakistan’s top drama stars, is making waves once again with an impressive lineup of projects. Despite facing personal challenges, he has bounced back stronger, proving his star power remains unshaken. Recently, he was honored in the UK for his contributions to the entertainment industry, where he also revealed exciting details about his upcoming dramas.

Feroze Khan’s Upcoming Dramas 2025

The Ishqiya star has officially announced multiple projects that have fans eagerly waiting. Here’s a look at what’s in store:

1. Humraaz

Feroze Khan is set to star in Humraaz, alongside Ayeza Khan and Laiba Khan. Directed by the acclaimed Farooq Rind, the drama is expected to be an intense and engaging story. Fans are especially excited to see the on-screen chemistry between Feroze and Ayeza, making Humraaz one of the most anticipated dramas of the year.

2. Sanwal Yaar Piya

Another major project in Feroze’s pipeline is Sanwal Yaar Piya, where he will be seen opposite Durefishan Saleem. The drama, which also stars Imran Ashraf, promises to be an emotionally charged love story. Initially, Iqra Aziz was cast in the lead role but later stepped back due to past controversies involving Feroze Khan.

3. A Potential Collaboration with Yumna Zaidi

During his media interaction, Feroze revealed that he is in talks for a big project opposite Yumna Zaidi. While producers are in discussions, Yumna has yet to officially confirm her participation. If finalized, this pairing will be another exciting addition to Feroze Khan’s growing list of stellar projects.

With these high-profile dramas on the horizon, Feroze Khan is all set to reclaim his dominance on Pakistani television. His fans are eagerly waiting to see him in action, and with such an exciting lineup, the upcoming months promise to be a treat for drama lovers.