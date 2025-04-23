IMD forecasts rains in Hyderabad amid heatwave warning for northern Telangana

Hyderabad: India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad forecasts has predicted rains in the city for three days amid heatwave warnings for northern Telangana.

It forecast that the city will receive rains or thundershowers from April 24 to 26. It has also mentioned that the city will witness cloudy skies during afternoon and evening.

Northern Telangana to witness heatwave till April 25

As per IMD Hyderabad forecasts, northern Telangana will continue to witness heatwave till April 25.

The weather department has also issued an orange alert for four northern districts of the state. These districts are Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem, Nirmal and Mancherial.

It forecast that temperatures in the state will be in the range of 41-44 degrees Celsius till April 26. However, IMD Hyderabad has not forecasted rains in Telangana districts.

As per weather enthusiast T Balaji, who is renowned for his accurate weather forecasts, heatwave is likely in the entire Telangana. He also forecast that northern Telangana may record a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius.

For Hyderabad, he forecast that the temperature will touch 42 degrees Celsius.

RED WARNING HEATWAVE

PEAK HEATWAVE AHEAD ⚠️🔴



These 2-3days gonna be blistering hot in entire TG, mainly North TG with temp crossing 45°C at few parts. Hot winds will blow throughout the day. Please stay indoors, hydrated 🙏



Hyderabad too will definitely witness 42°C



STAY… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) April 23, 2025

Amid forecasts of rains, IMD issues yellow alert for Hyderabad

Forecasting rains in the city, the weather department issued a yellow alert till April 26.

As per the department, temperatures will be in the range of 41-44 degrees Celsius till April 25. However, they are likely to dip and fall in the range of 36-40 on April 26.

Also Read Amid wedding season 2025, gold rates in Hyderabad surpass Rs 1 lakh mark

Yesterday, the highest maximum temperature of 41.6 degrees Celsius was recorded in Maredpally. In the entire state, the highest maximum temperature of 44.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nirmal district.

In view of the IMD Hyderabad forecasts of rains in the city, residents can expect relief from the summer heat.