Hyderabad zoo park announces summer camp for school students

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s zoo park has unveiled a summer camp designed for wildlife-loving school students.

The special program will run from May through June. It will include interactive sessions and guided tours led by experienced wildlife educators.

Camp highlights, activities

The activities at Hyderabad zoo park include guided zoo tours to observe and learn about various species, reptile awareness sessions and night house visits.

There will be daily batches of 15-20 children each from the first week of May to June.

For the summer camp at Hyderabad zoo park, school students studying in classes V to X are eligible.

There will be a registration fee of Rs. 1000. During the camp, snacks, vegetarian lunch and a participant kit will be provided. The kit will consist of an NZP badge, cap and notepad.

How school students can register for summer camp at Hyderabad zoo park

Parents can enroll their children through the online portal.

They can also dial the helpline number 040-24477355 or contact on WhatsApp number 9281007836.

Meanwhile, the schools in the city are going to reopen in the month of June.