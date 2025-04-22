IMD Hyderabad issues first heat wave warning in summer 2025 as temp rises

Hyderabad: India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a heat wave warning for the first time in summer 2025.

The warning has been issued for Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem, Nirmal and Mancherial districts of Telangana.

Orange alert issued

In view of the first expected heat wave of the summer 2025, IMD Hyderabad has not only issued a warning but also an orange alert for the four districts.

For the entire state, the weather department issued a yellow alert in view of the expected rise in temperature.

Yesterday, Adilabad district recorded the highest maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius in the state.

Apart from the weather department, weather enthusiast T Balaji, who is renowned for his accurate weather forecasts, predicted that the next three days are going to be extremely hot for entire north Telangana with temperatures touching 45 degrees Celsius at a few places.

Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana will also witness summer heat with temperatures reaching 41 degrees Celsius in Hyderabad and 44 degrees Celsius in other parts of Telangana.

The weather enthusiast also forecast scattered storms in south and east Telangana including Hyderabad.

IMD issues no heat wave warning for Hyderabad in summer 2025 so far

In the case of Hyderabad, the weather department has not issued any alert. It has forecast a partly cloudy sky till April 25.

However, it has forecast that maximum temperatures in the city may go as high as 44 degrees Celsius till Friday.

On Monday, the highest maximum temperature in the city, 41.6 degrees Celsius, was recorded in Musheerabad.