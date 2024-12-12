‘Worst serial ever’ Hate for Pak drama Sunn Mere Dil increases

Islamabad: Geo TV’s highly anticipated drama Sunn Mere Dil, starring Wahaj Ali and Maya Ali, aired its 20th episode last night, but the response from viewers has been far from favorable. The show, which had promised an engaging narrative and a stellar ensemble cast, has left fans feeling uncertain about its direction and increasingly dissatisfied with the storyline.

When the project was first announced, expectations were high. With Maya Ali and Wahaj Ali taking the lead, alongside renowned writer Khalil ur Rehman Qamar, many were eager to see what this combination would bring to the small screen. However, as the drama progressed, it became evident that the narrative wasn’t living up to its potential.

The show began on a relatively strong note but quickly started losing momentum. Fans noted a significant dip in the pace, which only worsened with each passing episode. Despite hopes that the story would improve as time went on, the criticism has only grown louder. Viewers have expressed frustration, with some even labeling Sunn Mere Dil as the “worst drama” in the history of Lollywood.

Wahaj Ali’s portrayal of Bilal Abdullah has also faced backlash. His fans had high hopes for his role in the drama, many are even questioning why he chose this project when there were better opportunities available.

As the drama continues to air, many fans are still holding out hope for a turnaround. They are hoping for some exciting twists in the upcoming episodes that might redeem the show.