While Begum Bazar is known as one of Hyderabad’s oldest and busiest wholesale marketplaces, its street food scene remains criminally underrated. Beyond the gold shops, fabric stores and steel utensils vendors lies a world of flavour- chaat counters tucked into narrow lanes, halwais frying in open-front kitchens and snacks that locals swear by.

Among these hidden treasures is Sri Jodhpur Mithai Ghar (also known as Shiv Shakti), a 40-year-old kachori shop that has quietly built a loyal following. No social media hype and no reinvented menus, just flaky, golden kachoris served fresh every day to a crowd that knows exactly where to find the good stuff.

Taste that hasn’t changed in decades

Started by a Rajasthani family in the 1980s, Sri Jodhpur Mithai Ghar brought the flavours of Jodhpur to Hyderabad long before regional fusion was a buzzword. The recipe, still preserved by the current generation, has not changed nor has the loyal crowd that lines up every morning.

Their kachoris are fried fresh and served piping hot. Each bite is a throwback to simpler times, when snacks weren’t rushed or reheated, but made with patience and pride.

Bestsellers that crowds line up for

If there is one thing that unites the morning crowd in Hyderabad’s Begum Bazar, it is the unmistakable aroma of hot oil and fried onions wafting from Sri Jodhpur Mithai Ghar’s kadhai.

Their onion kachori is easily the star of the show with its crispy, flaky, spicy onion filling that hits all the right notes. Paired with their signature green chutney, it is a snack that regulars swear by.

But the kachori magic doesn’t stop at savoury. Their sweet mawa kachori, a deep fried pastry filled with rich khoya and dipped in sugar syrup, offers a perfectly balanced finish to a spicy meal. Other popular picks include their Raj Kachori, a massive, crunchy dome stuffed with chutneys, sev and yogurt. For those looking for something heavy, the paneer pakoda and bread pakoda are filling and indulgent.

While the menu is small, it offers flavours at every bite. Hence, no matter the time of the day, there is always a small crowd outside the shop with some waiting with tokens in hand or munching kachoris on the sidewalk.

In a city full of new age cafes and food trends, these kachoris are proof that Hyderabad’s real street food treasures still lie in its old markets.