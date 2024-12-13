Vivian Dsena’s wife Nouran Aly’s surprise entry in Bigg Boss 18

Mumbai: The highly anticipated Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 18 is set to air this weekend, with Salman Khan returning as host after a week break. Fans are eager to see how Salman will address the contestants’ actions and behavior from the past two weeks.

Nouran Aly In Bigg Boss 18

Adding to the excitement, Bigg Boss 18 will feature a special surprise for one of its most talked-about contestants, Vivian Dsena. As per latest updates, Vivian’s wife, Nouran Aly, is all set to make her first-ever television appearance during the episode.

🚨 BREAKING! Vivian Dsena's wife Nouran Aly to make an appearance in Weekend Ka vaar to give feedback to Vivian. — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 13, 2024

Nouran, who has been a vocal supporter of Vivian on social media, is expected to enter the house to provide feedback on his game. She is likely to share tips and insights to help him strategize better as the show progresses. This marks a significant moment for Nouran, as it will be her debut on national television.

Known for standing by her husband, Nouran has frequently defended Vivian against online trolls and critics. Her presence in the show is expected to not only motivate Vivian but also offer a unique twist to his gameplay.

Vivian Dsena with his wife Nouran Aly (Instagram)

Fans are eagerly waiting to see how this interaction will unfold and how it will impact Vivian’s journey in the house. With Salman Khan back at the helm and this surprise element, the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar promises to be an entertaining and emotional rollercoaster.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.