Seven MS students score above 99 percentile in JEE mains result 2025

Hyderabad: Seven students of MS Junior College scored above 99 percentile in JEE mains result 2025.

Among the students, Munazza Siddiqui scored 99.016 percentile in the exam.

The result of JEE mains 2025 was declared nationwide on Saturday, April 20 by the NTA.

Alongside Munazza, several other students from MS Junior College also showcased excellent performance in JEE Main 2025.

List of 7 MS students who scored above 99 percentile in IIT-JEE mains result 2025

A total of 7 students scored above the impressive 99 percentile. They are as follows:

Hafiz Mohammed Abdul Muheeth Simal – 99.86 percentile Mohammed Ridhan – 99.74 percentile Muhammed Zahi Faisal – 99.57 percentile Hamza Wesal – 99.42 percentile Afnan Ahmed – 99.30 percentile Adnan Fayas NK – 99.08 percentile Munazza Siddiqui – 99.016 percentile

In addition, 21 students scored above 93.10 percentile. The total number of MS students qualifying for the prestigious JEE Advanced is 37.

Toppers were felicitated

To celebrate the achievement, Munazza Siddiqui and other top-performing students were felicitated at a special ceremony held at the MS Education Academy’s Corporate Office, Masab Tank, Hyderabad.

On the occasion, the Founder and Chairman of MS Education Academy Mohammed Lateef Khan described Munazza’s success as “historic,” calling it a guiding light for girls of the entire community. He also extended congratulations to all the successful students, their parents and teachers.

The event was also graced by MS Education Academy’s Managing Directors Anwar Ahmed and Dr. Moazzam Hussain.

So far, 173 students from MS have secured admission into IITs, NITs, and other top national institutions.