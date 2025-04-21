Mumbai: If you want to see Bollywood or Tollywood stars in Hyderabad, there’s a new place you must visit! Hyderabad has a new stylish store that’s catching everyone’s attention and even celebrities are stopping by.

Sussanne Khan Brings The Charcoal Project to Hyderabad

After her big success in Mumbai, Sussanne Khan, a famous interior designer and Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife, has opened her second store, The Charcoal Project, in Hyderabad. The store is huge — around 35,000 sq. ft and six floors! It’s full of beautiful furniture, art pieces, and one-of-a-kind designs.

Ram Charan Visits the Store

Recently, Ram Charan, the Tollywood star, visited the store with his wife Upasana. They spent time with Sussanne and her brother Zayed Khan. Sussanne shared happy photos from the evening, thanking Ram and Upasana for their love and support.

Gauri Khan’s Special Floor

Gauri Khan, wife of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has also added her touch to the store. She has her own floor showing off her Gauri Khan Designs, with stylish furniture and home decor. Her designs mix modern looks with traditional Indian style.

Big Names at the Launch

The store’s opening was full of stars like Hrithik Roshan, Sonali Bendre, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Neelam Kothari, Zoya Akhtar, and more. It’s now clear — Hyderabad is becoming a new hot spot for celebrities.

So, if you’re in Hyderabad and love fashion, this is the place to be. Who knows — you might just spot a celebrity while you’re shopping!