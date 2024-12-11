Exhibition Society to hike ticket prices for numaish in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The All India Industrial Exhibition (AIIE) society is set to increase the ticket price for the 46-day-long numaish in Hyderabad.

It is going to begin on January 1 and run until February 15, 2025.

Visiting hours, ticket price of numaish in Hyderabad

Speaking to Siasat.com, B. Surrender Reddy, the secretary of the society revealed that the ticket price for numaish will rise from Rs 40 to Rs 50, marking a hike of Rs 10. Last time, it was hike in January 2023.

Last year, the exhibition was opened from 4:00 pm to 10:30 pm on weekdays, and from 4:00 pm to 11:00 pm on weekends and holidays. However, the managing committee retains the authority to adjust these hours if necessary.

Stalls at exhibition in Hyderabad

This year, the exhibition received around 2,500 applications for stalls, and approximately 2,200 stalls will be allocated for the numaish in Hyderabad.

In addition to shopping, the exhibition blends commerce, business, recreation, and relaxation, and is expected to attract lakhs of visitors.

The numaish will feature a ‘Ladies Day’ and a ‘Children Special Day,’ offering unique experiences for women and children.

Security measures, safety

To ensure the safety and well-being of visitors, the exhibition society will implement robust security measures, including CCTV surveillance, security personnel, an on-site police station, and fire safety protocols.

Though the ticket price has been increased, the exhibition which is famously known as numaish in Hyderabad is expected to receive lakhs of visitors.