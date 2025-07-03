Hyderabad traffic department imposes restrictions for tomorrow

Hyderabad: In view of the inauguration of a bronze statue of former Chief Minister Konijeti Roshaiah at Old PS Saifabad and a public meeting organised by the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) at LB Stadium on July 4, the city traffic police issued a traffic advisory.

The diversions will be in effect in two phases, starting from 8:00 am for the statue unveiling ceremony and 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm for the TPCC event.

Commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly and avoid certain high-traffic junctions during these times.

Statue inauguration

At Iqbal Minar, traffic from the Secretariat will not be allowed towards Old PS Saifabad and will be diverted to Ravindra Bharathi. Similarly, traffic from Ravindra Bharathi will be diverted towards Teluguthalli Junction.

At Old PS Saifabad, vehicles coming from Nirankari Junction towards Ravindra Bharathi via HDFC Bank will be diverted towards Iqbal Minar and Old Lakdikapul Bridge.

Areas around Old PS Saifabad, Iqbal Minar, VV Statue, Masabtank Junction, Ravindra Bharathi and Teluguthalli Junction will be congested.

TPCC Meeting at LB Stadium

Due to a large gathering expected for the TPCC meeting, traffic from Sujatha School Lane to Khan Lateef Khan Building will be diverted at Sujatha School Junction towards Nampally.

Similarly, traffic from AR Petrol Pump (Public Gardens) towards BJR Statue will be diverted towards Nampally.

Vehicles from Basheerbagh to AR Petrol Pump will be diverted at BJR Statue towards SBI–Abids–Nampally Station Road.

Motorists are advised to avoid the following key junctions, including VV Statue, Khairatabad Flyover, Ambedkar Statue, Telugu Talli, Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad Traffic Police Junction, Basheerbagh, BJR Statue Circle, SBI Gunfoundry, Abids Circle, AR Petrol Pump (Public Gardens), Nampally, KLK Building, Liberty, Himayath Nagar, Assembly, MJ Market and Hyderguda.

RTC buses travelling from Ravindra Bharathi to BJR Statue must avoid the LB Stadium main gate near Khan Lateef Khan Building should take a diversion at AR Petrol Pump towards Nampally.

For more information, follow traffic updates on social media (@HYDTP on X and Facebook), and contact the helpline 9010203626 for assistance in case of emergencies.