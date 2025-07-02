Hyderabad: Kapil Sharma is back with a bang, and this time, he’s not just bringing Bollywood stars—he’s invited some of India’s most popular cricketers! The upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix features coach Gautam Gambhir and players Rishabh Pant, Abhishek Sharma, and Yuzvendra Chahal. And from the trailer, we know this one’s going to be a laugh riot.

“He Makes Rs. 27 Crore in a Month” — Rishabh Pant’s Hilarious Revelation

In the latest promo of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant stuns everyone with a casual but jaw-dropping comment about Kapil Sharma’s income. While joking about Pant’s IPL earnings, Krushna Abhishek says, “He was the most expensive signing but has nothing in his pockets.” Kapil quickly chimes in, “Should he carry Rs. 27 crores in his pocket?” Without missing a beat, Pant cheekily points at Kapil and says, “He makes that in a month. Koi dikkat nahi hai.”

The audience bursts into laughter, and Kapil, caught off guard, laughs it off without denying the claim—adding even more spice to the moment.

Kapil Sharma’s Net Worth: Is Rs. 27 Crore a Month True?

While the Rs. 27 crore monthly figure might’ve been a joke, it’s no secret that Kapil Sharma is one of India’s highest-paid entertainers. According to multiple reports, his net worth is estimated at over Rs. 300 crore, thanks to his hit shows, stage events, brand endorsements, and Netflix deals. From hosting superstars to launching global comedy shows, Kapil has built an entertainment empire—one that even cricketers can’t stop talking about!

The episode features Gautam Gambhir, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Abhishek Sharma, and it’s packed with banter. From dressing room dynamics to Chahal’s Instagram antics and Gautam’s serious face being teased, the episode has it all. Sunil Grover even returns as Sidhu Paaji to roast Chahal for missing RCB’s big win.