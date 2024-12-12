IMD Hyderabad issues first orange alert this winter, temperatures expected to drop

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued its first orange alert this winter, warning of a significant drop in temperatures.

The cold wave is anticipated to affect multiple districts in Telangana, with minimum temperatures expected to fall as low as 5 degrees Celsius until Sunday.

IMD Hyderabad predicts winter chill in five districts

The sharpest decline in temperatures will likely be felt in districts such as Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem, Mancherial, and Nirmal.

On Wednesday, Adilabad recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius. Other districts, including Nirmal, Medak, and Sangareddy, also experienced temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius, intensifying the winter conditions.

Weather forecast for Hyderabad

Amid winter in Hyderabad, the IMD has predicted partly cloudy skies, with misty or hazy conditions expected during morning hours until December 15. The weather outlook is consistent across all city zones, including Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally.

Maredpally recorded the lowest minimum temperature in Hyderabad at 12.7 degrees Celsius yesterday, while other areas like Bahadurpura, Golkonda, Musheerabad, and Mondamarket reported minimum temperatures below 15 degrees Celsius.

Precautions amid cold wave

As Telangana braces for further dips in temperature, IMD Hyderabad’s orange alert urges residents to take precautions against the intensifying winter. Extra care is advised during the early morning and late evening hours, particularly in the affected districts.

The alert highlights the growing intensity of the winter season in Telangana, with temperatures continuing to plummet across the state.