Raids at restaurants in Hyderabad uncover food safety violations

Hyderabad: The Task Force team of the Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana, conducted raids at popular restaurants in Hyderabad.

During the inspections at eateries in the Madhapur area on December 11, violations of food safety regulations were uncovered at Bejawada Bhojanam in Jubilee Hills and Arambham (Millet Express Food Pvt Ltd) in Madhapur.

Raids revail hygiene issues at restaurants in Hyderabad

Bejawada Bhojanam, a renowned dining destination, was found lacking basic food safety compliance. The FSSAI license, which is mandatory for display at restaurants, was not prominently visible. Essential documentation such as water analysis reports and medical fitness records for food handlers was also missing.

Task force team has conducted inspections in Madhapur area on 11.12.2024.



𝗕𝗲𝘇𝗮𝘄𝗮𝗱𝗮 𝗕𝗵𝗼𝗷𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗺, 𝗝𝘂𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗲 𝗛𝗶𝗹𝗹𝘀



* FSSAI License not displayed at prominent location.



* Water analysis reports and Medical Fitness records of food handlers are not available.… pic.twitter.com/tguiobDxSs — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) December 11, 2024

The kitchen revealed significant hygiene concerns, including the use of rusty knives, unhygienic refrigerators, and improper food storage. Spoiled items, such as sprouted potatoes and expired toned milk, were identified and discarded. Prepared food was not labeled properly. Additionally, vegetarian and non-vegetarian items were kept together, violating safety protocols.

The establishment also lacked a trained supervisor, and FIFO (First In, First Out) practices were not followed.

During the raids at Arambham, another popular restaurant in Hyderabad, similar shortcomings were observed. The FSSAI license was not displayed prominently, and the kitchen was overly congested, hindering effective cleaning. Refrigerators were found to be poorly maintained and contained waste. Food articles worth Rs 21,893 were seized for violating labeling regulations, including expired items like besan.

𝗔𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗯𝗵𝗮𝗺 (𝗠𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲𝘁 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝗣𝘃𝘁 𝗟𝘁𝗱), 𝗠𝗮𝗱𝗵𝗮𝗽𝘂𝗿

11.12.2024



* FSSAI License not displayed prominently.



* Refrigerators not maintained properly and found with food waste.



* Kitchen found to be congested and cannot facilitate proper… pic.twitter.com/l1qwiokzRY — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) December 11, 2024

Furthermore, food was improperly labeled, and storage practices were disorganized. Food trays were stored directly on the ground, and non-food items were stored alongside food, increasing the risk of contamination.

Importance of adhering to food safety standards

These raids underscore the urgent need for restaurants in Hyderabad to comply with food safety regulations. Such violations not only endanger public health but also erode customer trust in the city’s dining establishments. Authorities have reiterated the importance of maintaining hygiene, proper documentation, and trained supervision to provide a safe dining experience.

As Hyderabad solidifies its reputation as a culinary hub, these inspections act as a reminder for restaurant owners to prioritize food safety. The ongoing crackdown by the food safety department aims to elevate safety standards and ensure that Hyderabad’s food scene remains appealing and trustworthy for both residents and visitors.