Hyderabad teen kills father after fight over lavish lifestyle

Hyderabad: A shocking incident in Hyderabad has exposed the dark side of unchecked gambling and lavish lifestyle choices.

In Gachibowli, a 17-year-old boy allegedly murdered his father after being scolded for spending Rs. 6 lakh on online betting and an extravagant lifestyle.

Lavish lifestyle of Hyderabad teen

The victim who is identified as 37-year-old K Hanumanthu and a resident of Gopanpally had two sons.

While the elder son was focused on his Intermediate studies, the younger one was addicted to online gambling and alcohol.

Weeks before the tragedy, Hanumanthu deposited Rs. 6 lakh into his elder son’s bank account for safekeeping. However, the younger son accessed the funds and spent the entire amount on betting and a lavish lifestyle.

Fatal confrontation

When Hanumanthu discovered the misuse of money, he reprimanded his son and demanded repayment spent on a lavish lifestyle and gambling in Hyderabad.

Also Read Fake bride dupes Hyderabad man of Rs 21 lakh in marriage scam

Angry over it, the teenager plotted his father’s murder.

On Tuesday night, he lured Hanumanthu to a secluded spot under the pretense of returning the money. Instead, he stabbed his father to death with a knife.

The Gachibowli police have registered a case, and investigations are ongoing.