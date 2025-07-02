Fake bride dupes Hyderabad man of Rs 21 lakh in marriage scam

Hyderabad: In a marriage fraud case, a Hyderabad man lost Rs 21 lakh to cybercriminals posing as a prospective bride on a matrimonial site.

The victim is a resident of Bahadurpura.

How fake bride dupe Hyderabad man

The victim who was in search of a life partner on a matrimonial platform connected with a woman whose profile seemed genuine.

Soon, two individuals—Fathima and Aneesa M. Hundekar—who claimed to be the bride and her sister, respectively, started chatting with him. Posing as Pakistani actress, the duo manipulated the victim into believing them.

Over time, they gained his trust by engaging in lengthy, emotionally charged conversations.

Later, the fraudsters shared doctored medical reports claiming their mother was critically ill and requested money for treatment expenses. They promised to repay him later.

Over time, the Hyderabad man transferred a total of Rs 21.7 lakh before the suspects, fake bride and her sister, abruptly cut off all communication.

Hyderabad police probes marriage scam

After the fraudsters cut off all communication, the man realized he had been scammed.

Finally, the victim approached the Hyderabad Cybercrime Police and lodged a complaint.

Based on the complaint, police are investigating the case.