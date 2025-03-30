Hyderabad techie’s marriage called off after ex-boyfriend leaks private photos

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad-based software professional has filed a police complaint after her marriage proposal was canceled due to her ex-boyfriend leaking private photos to her prospective in-laws.

The Medipally police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the alleged harassment.

How the harassment began

The 25-year-old victim met the accused in 2019 and the two were in a relationship. During their time together, the ex-boyfriend manipulated her into sharing an OTP by claiming his phone was malfunctioning.

Once he gained access to her contacts, he began harassing her whenever she failed to respond to his calls or messages.

He would call her friends and family using offensive language. He also threatened to leak private photos if she ignored him.

Photos leaked ahead of Hyderabad woman’s marriage

The situation worsened when the woman’s marriage was finalized. The accused allegedly sent intimate photos to her prospective in-laws.

Following the incident, the woman’s marriage was canceled.

When the woman approached the Medipally police, a case was registered under relevant cybercrime and harassment laws. Authorities are investigating the case.