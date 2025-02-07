Hyderabad’s marriage and banquet halls flooded with advance bookings

Hyderabad: Many marriage and banquet halls in Hyderabad are experiencing a surge in advance bookings as numerous marriages are lined up for February and March due to auspicious days.

Beyond wedding venues, jewelry showrooms, malls, and beauty parlors are also witnessing an increase in customers.

10 auspicious days in February

The heightened demand for marriage and banquet halls in Hyderabad is attributed to 10 auspicious dates this month: February 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 20, 22, and 23.

Simultaneously, caterers have raised their per-plate costs due to both the sudden surge in demand and the rise in prices of vegetables and essential commodities.

Rents of marriage and banquet halls jump in Hyderabad

In tandem with the increased demand, the rentals for marriage and banquet halls in Hyderabad have witnessed a notable increase.

As there are eight auspicious days in March as well, many families are hiring event managers, photographers, and videographers, even from other states.

The eight auspicious days, as per Hindu tradition, are March 1, 2, 6, 7, 12, 14, 15, and 16.

As the upcoming weddings approach, gold rates are also anticipated to rise, with the rate of 24-carat gold already surpassing Rs 86,000 in Hyderabad.