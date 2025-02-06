VII Nizam of Hyderabad Osman Ali Khan opened clinic at Kumbh in 1942

Hyderabad: The VII Nizam of Hyderabad Mir Osman Ali Khan provided healthcare services during the Kumbh Mela in 1942.

As per ‘A Rare Report of Nizam Ayurvedic Mobile Clinic,’ he established the clinic at Kumbh. It aimed to promote Ayurveda and ensure the well-being of pilgrims.

Researchers of the report, S.A. Hussain and Vinod Kumar Bhatnagar who were affiliated with the National Institute of Indian Medical Heritage (NIIMH) explored a rare Urdu booklet titled ‘Report – Nizam Ayurvedic Safari Dawakhana.’

The document offers details of the Kumbh Mela, the medical challenges faced by the pilgrims, and the measures undertaken to prevent disease outbreaks.

Nizam’s Ayurveda Safari Dawakhana at Kumbh

The VII Nizam of Hyderabad Osman Ali Khan’s mobile health clinic was named Ayurveda Safari Dawakhana. It offered medical assistance to devotees at the Kumbh Mela at Prayag.

Nizam’s clinic was one of the 12 healthcare centers set up at the event.

Establishment of the clinic

Osman Ali Khan initiated the clinic’s establishment in Hyderabad based on the recommendation of Mahant Saba Puran Dasji.

As a first step, he dispatched the clinic to Prayag for the Kumbh Mela.

There was a team of experienced Ayurvedic physicians at the clinic at Kumbh. The team left Hyderabad with essential medicines and medical equipment on December 26, 1941.

The team which was led by Pandit Radha Krishna and M.A. Rangachari, commenced its healthcare services on January 1, 1942. However, the clinic was officially inaugurated on January 6.

VII Nizam of Hyderabad Osman Ali Khan’s vision for Ayurveda

The VII Nizam of Hyderabad was a strong proponent of Ayurveda. He allocated Rs 35,000 annually to promote its development in his state.

His contributions to healthcare reflect his commitment to public welfare and the preservation of traditional Indian medicine.