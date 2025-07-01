Hyderabad: We live in a digital world where smartphones, internet, and social media have become a daily part of our lives. Social media is no longer just for fun — it’s changing lives, creating jobs, and building empires. One of the biggest examples? Social media influencers in India, who are not just getting famous, but also becoming financially powerful.

Meet The Rebel Kid: Apoorva Mukhija

One such name that’s making waves is Apoorva Mukhija, better known online as The Rebel Kid or Kaleshi Aurat. Born in Delhi and raised in a middle-class family, she started her journey during the COVID lockdown with funny, unfiltered reels that instantly connected with Gen Z.

What began as a way to heal from a breakup turned into a full-time career, thanks to her bold humor, real storytelling, and fearless personality.

Inside Apoorva’s Earnings: How Much Does She Make?

Apoorva’s income has skyrocketed with her rising fame. Here’s a breakdown:

Instagram Reels: Rs. 2–6 lakh per reel

Rs. 2–6 lakh per reel 30-second Insta Story: Rs. 2 lakh per story

Rs. 2 lakh per story YouTube Earnings: Up to Rs. 5 lakh/month

Up to Rs. 5 lakh/month Brand Deals: Rs. 8–10 lakh per brand

Rs. 8–10 lakh per brand Daily Income: Around Rs. 2.5 lakh/day

Around Rs. 2.5 lakh/day Net Worth (2025): Estimated at Rs. 41 crore

She’s worked with 150+ top brands like Netflix, Nike, Google, Meta, and Amazon.

From Engineer to Entrepreneur

Apoorva studied engineering at Manipal University, Jaipur, and worked briefly at Dell. But the 9-to-5 grind wasn’t for her. She quit her job and followed her passion — creating content. And that risk? It paid off big time.

Beyond Social Media

She’s acted in web series like Who’s Your Gynac and made her Bollywood debut in Nadaaniyan (2025). Currently, she’s grabbing attention on Amazon Prime’s reality show ‘The Traitors’, hosted by Karan Johar.