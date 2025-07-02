Hyderabad activist flags lake encroachment by MNR Colleges in Sangareddy

Hyderabad: Environmental activist Dr Lubna Sarwath has alleged that MNR medical and engineering colleges in Fasalvadi village located on the outskirts of Sangareddy town fell right inside the Full-Tank Level (FTL) of Mallam Cheruvu spread across 125 acres and having a buffer zone of 21 acres.

In a notice issued on behalf of the people to Sangareddy collector via email on Wednesday, July 2, Lubna claimed that the entry of survey number 573 under which the lake falls, has been marked differently in Bhu Bharati portal, and revenue records.

She flagged that 45 acres and 5 guntas of the lake’s FTL in the survey number has been marked as SC Corporation under (Bhoomi Konugolu Pathakam) in Bhu Bharati portal, whereas it has been entered as FTL of Mallam Cheruvu as per the revenue records, and under ‘prohibited register’ by the stamps and registrations department.

She sought prompt correction in the Bhu Bharati portal notifying the FTL area, and the prohibition be entered against survey number 573 of Fasalvadi, and verification of all the survey numbers in the FTL and buffer zone area of Mallam cheruvu.

She asked for the reconciliation of Bhu Bharati with the FTL and buffer zone, rectification of the

records in accordance with RDO/MRO FTL/BZ survey numbers, and to notify it on the prohibition register accordingly.

Attaching extracts from the National Remote Sensing Centre’s (NRSC) website and Google earth’s

historical satellite imageries between 2017 and 2023, she explained how the lake has been encroached upon.

“Promptly demolish and restore the Full Tank Level and Buffer Zone areas of the Mallam Cheruvu as a minor source of irrigation for the Fasalvadi village. All demolition and restoration at the expense of MNR

colleges,” she demanded.

“We would be compelled to approach the High court, Hyderabad, if these serious irregularities observed on records and on the field are not rectified promptly,” she warned Sangareddy collector.