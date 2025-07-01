Telangana MRO, attender held for accepting Rs 10K bribe

The official demanded the bribe to register 22 guntas of agricultural land and transfer it in the name of a family.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 1st July 2025 7:44 pm IST
Representational image

Hyderabad: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officals on Tuesday, July 1, arrested the Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) of Talakondapally mandal in Ranga Reddy district and an attender when they demanded and accepted Rs 10,000 for doing official work.

According to the ACB officials, the MRO, B Nagarjuna, had demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 through his office attender, Yadagiri, to register the 22 guntas agricultural land, and transfer it in the name of a family.

The farmer, who is the complainant, handed over Rs 10,000 to Yadagiri as directed by the MRO. The ACB, who lay in wait for the two individuals to take the cash, pounced at Yadagiri when he accepted the bribe amount.

The attender revealed that he had accepted the bribe amount at the instruction of the MRO. The MRO and the attendant have been arrested. The duo is being produced before the ACB court.

