GHMC official caught red handed accepting Rs 30K bribe

GHMC official caught by ACB
Senior Assistant in Property Tax Wing, M Sunitha caught by ACB

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught a Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) official accepting a Rs 30,000 bribe on Tuesday, July 1.

According to ACB officials, the senior assistant in the property tax wing, M Sunitha, appointed under Moosapet Circle 23, demanded a bribe from the complainant for initiating and processing a property mutation file and to fix the property tax for their house. 

The complainant approached the ACB, after which a trap was laid and the accused was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Earlier this month, another GHMC official had come into ACB’s net after demanding Rs 15,000 for processing official work.

The accused, identified as T Manisha, assistant engineer of GHMC ward No 2, Nehru Nagar, Golnaka, Amberpet, had demanded a bribe from a complainant to process and forward his bills to her superiors.

She had already accepted Rs 5,000 earlier and was caught while receiving the remaining Rs 10,000.

Telangana ACB advises citizens to discourage bribery and contact the toll-free number 1064 for complaints. It can also be contacted through its website and social media platforms, ie, WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and X (@TelanganaACB).

