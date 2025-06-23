Telangana ACB arrests GHMC official for accepting Rs 15000 bribe

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Monday, June 23, caught a GHMC official red-handed for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 to process official work.

The accused has been identified as T Manisha, assistant engineer of GHMC Ward No. 2, Nehru Nagar, Golnaka, Amberpet.

According to the ACB officials, the accused had demanded a bribe from a complainant to process and forward his bills to her superiors. She had already accepted Rs 5,000 earlier and was caught while receiving the remaining Rs 10,000.

The complainant approached the ACB and lodged a formal complaint following the demand. A trap was laid, and the engineer was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe.

Further investigation is ongoing.

Telangana ACB advises citizens to discourage bribery and contact toll free number 1064 for complaints. It can also be contacted through its website and social media platforms, i.e., WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and X/formerly Twitter (@TelanganaACB).

