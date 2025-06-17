Telangana ACB arrests GHMC official for demanding Rs 1L bribe

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Tuesday, June 17, caught an official of GHMC red-handed when she demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 1.20 lakh for doing official work.

According to the ACB, the official B Swaroopa, Assistant Electrical Engineer of Kapra Circle GHMC, had demanded a bribe from a contractor for writing the MB books for the work done by him.

The contractor approached the ACB and lodged a complaint.

The ACB laid a trap and caught the AEE red-handed; she accepted the bribe amount. The official is arrested and is being produced before the honourable court.