Telangana ACB arrests GHMC official for demanding Rs 1L bribe

According to ACB, the GHMC official demanded a bribe from a contractor for doing her duty.

Published: 17th June 2025 6:54 pm IST
Telangana ACB
B Swaroopa, assistant electrical engineer of Kapra Circle GHMC

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Tuesday, June 17, caught an official of GHMC red-handed when she demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 1.20 lakh for doing official work.

According to the ACB, the official B Swaroopa, Assistant Electrical Engineer of Kapra Circle GHMC, had demanded a bribe from a contractor for writing the MB books for the work done by him.

The contractor approached the ACB and lodged a complaint.

The ACB laid a trap and caught the AEE red-handed; she accepted the bribe amount. The official is arrested and is being produced before the honourable court.

