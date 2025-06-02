Telangana ACB nabs 25 govt officials for bribery in May; Rs 3.63L seized

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Telangana registered as many as 19 cases in May, including 14 trap cases, four criminal misconduct cases, and one surprise check. A total of 25 public servants were arrested and remanded to judicial custody, with Rs 3.63 lakh seized in trap operations.

Over 110 cases from January

According to reports, Telangana ACB finalised 33 cases in May and sent final reports to the government. In total, 112 cases were finalised between January and May this year.

A crime review meeting was conducted by the director general of ACB on May 30 to assess long-pending cases. Officers were instructed to expedite investigations and submit reports promptly.

Furthering its outreach, the ACB inaugurated a new office for the Adilabad Range at Mancherial on May 1 to serve residents of Mancherial and Komaram Bheem-Asifabad districts more effectively.

Citizens facing bribe demands from public servants are urged to contact the ACB through its toll-free helpline 1064. The bureau also receives complaints via WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and X (formerly Twitter) @TelanganaACB. The identity of the complainants will remain confidential.











