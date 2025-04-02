Telangana ACB nabs 15 government officials for bribery in March

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) filed 15 cases and inquiries pertaining to corruption during March 2025, consisting of 12 trap cases, two criminal misconduct cases, and one surprise check. Based on this, 15 public servants, including one outsourcing employee/private person, were arrested and judicially remanded.



Rs 3,28,500 was seized in trap cases against multiple department officials, including those from revenue, home, MAUD, energy, education, health and medical, transport, and agriculture and cooperation.

52 cases of bribery in 2025

The ACB has registered a total of 52 cases from the period of January to March 2025, including:

37 trap cases

4 disproportionate assets cases

4 criminal misconduct cases

3 regular enquiries

1 surprise check

3 discreet questions

55 public officials, six outsourcing staff/private individuals were trapped and remanded to judicial custody. Rs 12,33,500 was seized in trap cases, and assets worth Rs 4,79,28,767 were unearthed in disproportionate assets cases in different departments.

Public requested to report corruption

The ACB has appealed to the public to report any bribery cases involving government servants. The complaints can be made through the toll-free number 1064 or social media sites, including WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and X (formerly Twitter) @TelanganaACB. The bureau has assured that the identities of the complainants would be protected.



During March alone, the ACB closed 32 cases, highlighting its sustained efforts to suppress corruption in Telangana.