List of Aamir Khan’s films in Rs 500 crore club as of 2025

Mumbai: Aamir Khan is not just a Bollywood actor – he is a game-changer. He doesn’t do many movies, but when he does, they usually break records at the box office. From action thrillers to emotional dramas, his films are loved not only in India but also around the world.

Right now, his latest movie Sitaare Zameen Par is running successfully in theatres and heading fast towards the Rs. 300 crore mark. But did you know that Aamir is the only Indian actor with four movies that have crossed Rs. 500 crore worldwide? Let’s take a look at them!

Aamir Khan’s Movies in the Rs. 500 Crore Club

1. Dhoom 3 (2013) – Rs. 556 Crore

2. PK (2014) – Rs. 770 Crore

3. Dangal (2016) – Rs. 1968 Crore

4. Secret Superstar (2017) – Rs. 875 Crore

Sitaare Zameen Par – Heading to Rs. 300 Crore!

Aamir’s latest film, Sitaare Zameen Par, is doing really well. After a long break and a flop (Laal Singh Chaddha), Aamir has made a strong comeback with this sports-comedy film.

• Worldwide collection so far: Rs. 250+ Crore

• Expected total: Rs. 275 to 300 Crore

While many actors aim for Rs. 100 or Rs. 200 crore, Aamir has gone far beyond – entering the Rs. 500 crore, Rs. 700 crore, and even Rs. 1900 crore clubs!