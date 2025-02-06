Hyderabad sees early signs of summer season as temperatures jump

Hyderabad: As Hyderabad prepares for the summer season, the city has already begun experiencing a gradual increase in temperatures.

The maximum temperatures across all districts of Telangana are over 30 degrees Celsius. The highest maximum temperature is 37.6 degrees Celsius.

Early signs of summer season in Hyderabad

The first signs of summer are showing through hot weather and a rise in maximum temperature. However, officially, the summer season in the city will begin on March 1.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), till February 7, Hyderabad will continue to witness a partly cloudy sky. The city is also likely to witness mist or hazy conditions during the morning.

Temperatures rise in Hyderabad

Ahead of the summer season, the maximum temperatures in Hyderabad on Wednesday crossed 35 degrees Celsius. The highest temperature of 35.3 degrees Celsius was recorded in most areas of the city.

Areas such as Bahadurpura, Golkonda, Bandlaguda, Mondamarket, Asifnagar, Shaikpet, Nampally, and Amberpet recorded the highest temperature yesterday.

Across the state, the highest temperature of 37.6 degrees Celsius was recorded in Bheemaram of Mancherial district.

While the maximum temperatures have increased, the nights are still cooler in many districts such as Sangareddy, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Kumaram Bheem, Nalgonda, and Medchal-Malkajgiri. In the case of Hyderabad too, where early signs of the summer season are being witnessed, the night temperatures are still below 20 degrees Celsius.