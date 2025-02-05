Most prevalent cancers in men, women in Hyderabad revealed

Hyderabad: A report by the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) has revealed the most prevalent cancers in men and women in Hyderabad.

As per the report, breast cancer emerged as the most prevalent among women whereas mouth cancer was most common among men.

Hyderabad recorded highest breast cancer incidence rate in India

The Population-Based Cancer Registry (PBCR) Report (2014–2016) which was released under the National Cancer Registry Programme (NCRP) highlights that the city’s Age-Adjusted Rate (AAR) of breast cancer stands at 48 per lakh women. It is higher than in all other major metropolitan cities.

The data which is compiled from 28 Population-Based Cancer Registries (PBCRs) across the country revealed that Hyderabad’s AAR is higher than that of Chennai (42.2), Bengaluru (40.5), Delhi (38.6), Mumbai (34.4), and Pune (30).

In stark contrast, Meghalaya reported the lowest AAR at just 7 per lakh women.

CIR higher in women than men

Between 2014 and 2016, Hyderabad witnessed 11,596 new cancer cases. Out of them, 5,143 were in men and 6,453 in women.

The Crude Incidence Rate (CIR) was 84.2 per lakh population per year for men and 109.8 for women. The Age-Adjusted Rates (AAR) for men is 101.6 and for women is 136.

The report which is prepared by the Department of Medical Oncology at NIMS in partnership with the National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research (NCDIR) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) sheds light on the alarming rise in cancer cases in Hyderabad.

The data collected from 23 hospitals in the Hyderabad district involves meticulous extraction of patient records and interviews with confirmed cancer patients.

During the study period, Hyderabad reported the lowest Mortality-to-Incidence (M/I) ratio among all registries, which is 11.6 percent. There were 758 cancer-related deaths in men and 582 in women. This translates to a mortality rate of 30.9 per lakh for men and 20.2 for women.