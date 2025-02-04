Hyderabad schools’ views on fee regulatory bill

Hyderabad: The Telangana Education Commission (TEC) recently submitted a draft bill to regulate fees in private unaided schools in Hyderabad and other districts of the state.

Reacting to it, parents and school managements have expressed mixed views.

Hyderabad schools want balanced approach over fee regulation

Though the managements of educational institutions in the city are not against the draft bill, they demand a balanced approach.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Syed Rafathullah Shah, board member of SV International School, located in Rajendranagar, said that the bill needs to take care of the interests of both the parents as well as the school managements.

On the proposal of RTE implementation in private unaided schools in Hyderabad and other districts, he said that the onus of paying fees should be on parents only, and the government can consider transferring money to parents.

On the condition of anonymity, an authority from another school also expressed similar views on both the capping of school fees and the implementation of RTE.

What is the RTE Act?

The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009, aims to provide the right to children for free and compulsory education till the completion of elementary education in a neighborhood school.

As per the act, private schools must reserve 25 percent of seats for students from weaker sections.

Now, as the government aims to implement it, schools in Hyderabad are of the opinion that the government can implement it by transferring the amount directly to parents instead of schools. They want to ensure that the onus of paying fees should be on parents.

On the demand of school managements, many parents said that the government should follow the fee reimbursement procedure as followed in professional courses.