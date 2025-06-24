Bigg Boss Telugu 9: List of 17 approached contestants with photos

Hyderabad: The most popular Telugu reality show, Bigg Boss, is back with its 9th season! After 8 successful seasons, Star Maa is getting ready to launch a brand-new season. The team is already busy with the set work and choosing the contestants. The show is expected to start on September 7, and yes, Nagarjuna Akkineni is returning as the host!

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Contestants

Like always, Bigg Boss will have a mix of TV stars, YouTubers, and famous internet personalities. Many names are already going viral on social media, though the official list is not confirmed yet.

Here are some of the expected contestants:

1) Tejaswini Gowda – TV actress and wife of Bigg Boss 7 runner-up Amar.

2) Kalpika Ganesh – Actress in the news for a recent pub issue

3) Alekhya Chitti – Gained fame through her pickle business controversy

4) Immanuel – Famous comedian from Jabardasth

Known TV actors from Telugu and Kannada shows

5) Navya Swamy

6) Sumanth Ashwin

7) Jyothi Rai

8) Mukesh Gowda

9) Sai Kiran

Popular on social media and serials.

10) Sravani Varma

11) RJ Raj

12) Debjani

13) Reethu Chowdhary

14) Deepika

15) Seethakanth

16) Harika

17) Eknath

Last season didn’t impress many people. So, the makers are trying hard this time by bringing in more popular and bold contestants. Viewers can expect big fights, fun tasks, and lots of entertainment this season!

We still don’t know the final list of contestants, but one thing is clear — Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is going to be full of surprises! Get ready for all the drama and fun this September!