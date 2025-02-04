Telangana SSC pre-final exam timings changed in view of Ramzan

Hyderabad: In view of Ramzan, the Directorate of School Education has revised the Telangana SSC pre-final exam timings.
Earlier, the timing of the exam was 1:15 pm to 4:15 pm. Now, it has been changed by one hour.
New timing of Telangana SSC pre-final exams
As per the new notification issued on Monday, the new timings will be 12:15 pm to 3:15 pm.
However, the examinations for physical science and biological science papers will end at 1:45 pm.
In view of the change in timing, mid-day meals will be served to SSC students before 12:15 pm.
Schedule
The examination is set to be held from March 6 to March 15. Following is the schedule of the Telangana SSC pre-final exams, whose timing has been changed in view of Ramzan.
|Subject
|Date
|First language
|March 6
|Second language
|March 7
|Third language
|March 10
|Mathematics
|March 11
|Physical science
|March 12
|Biological science
|March 13
|Social studies
|March 15
The Board of Secondary Education has also declared the schedule of the Telangana SSC final examination. It is scheduled to be conducted from March 21 to April 4.