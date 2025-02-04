Telangana SSC pre-final exam timings changed in view of Ramzan

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th February 2025 10:26 am IST
Hyderabad: In view of Ramzan, the Directorate of School Education has revised the Telangana SSC pre-final exam timings.

Earlier, the timing of the exam was 1:15 pm to 4:15 pm. Now, it has been changed by one hour.

New timing of Telangana SSC pre-final exams

As per the new notification issued on Monday, the new timings will be 12:15 pm to 3:15 pm.

However, the examinations for physical science and biological science papers will end at 1:45 pm.

In view of the change in timing, mid-day meals will be served to SSC students before 12:15 pm.

Schedule

The examination is set to be held from March 6 to March 15. Following is the schedule of the Telangana SSC pre-final exams, whose timing has been changed in view of Ramzan.

SubjectDate
First languageMarch 6
Second languageMarch 7
Third languageMarch 10
MathematicsMarch 11
Physical scienceMarch 12
Biological scienceMarch 13
Social studiesMarch 15

The Board of Secondary Education has also declared the schedule of the Telangana SSC final examination. It is scheduled to be conducted from March 21 to April 4.

