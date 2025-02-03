Students at Hyderabad’s engineering colleges aiming for IT jobs face challenges

Current placement season in engineering colleges has seen startups becoming the primary recruiters.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 3rd February 2025 1:06 pm IST
top engineering colleges in Hyderabad
Representational photo

Hyderabad: Students from engineering colleges in Hyderabad who are aiming for IT jobs are facing challenges during campus placements this year.

Unlike previous years, when IT giants dominated campus recruitments, the current placement season in engineering colleges has seen startups becoming the primary recruiters.

Core engineering students at Hyderabad colleges struggle to get IT jobs

Students of core engineering (Civil, Electrical, and Mechanical) who used to get IT jobs during campus placements in earlier years are struggling to get into the IT sector.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Speaking to Siasat.com, Dr. D. Suman, Training and Placement Officer, University College of Engineering, Osmania University, said that many companies prefer to hire candidates from Computer Science and allied branches.

Also Read
Govt to auction flats, plots, independent houses in Hyderabad, other districts

Amid current trends, core engineering students at Hyderabad colleges are opting for jobs at core companies even at lower salaries.

However, the officer expressed hope and stated that a few months are still left for the campus placement season of the current year to conclude.

MS Creative School

Packages being offered

Despite the challenges, students from centrally funded technical institutes in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana are still securing competitive salary packages.

The average annual salary offered at these institutes ranges between Rs. 15 lakh and Rs. 18 lakh. On the other hand, graduates from state-run universities like Osmania University are receiving lower package offers.

Though students at engineering colleges in Hyderabad aiming for IT jobs are facing challenges, four months are still left for the campus placement season to conclude.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 3rd February 2025 1:06 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button