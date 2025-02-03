Govt to auction flats, plots, independent houses in Hyderabad, other districts

Hyderabad: Telangana government is gearing up to auction flats, plots and independent houses in Hyderabad and other district of the state.

According to a report in TOI, the government aims to raise revenue of at least Rs 2000 crore through the auction of the properties from the Rajiv Swagruha Corporation by the end of the current month.

Auction to see legally dispute-free flats, plots, independent houses in Hyderabad

During the auction, only legally dispute-free properties will be made available. The revenue that will be raised from the auction will be utilised for Indiramma housing scheme.

These properties are located in areas such as Bandlaguda, Nagole, Pocharam, Gajularamaram, Jawaharnagar, Khammam, Vikarabad, Kamareddy, and other locations.

Earlier, three committees, each responsible for areas under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), and other districts, were set up to assess properties.

Recently, they submitted their pricing recommendations to the government.

Details of properties

TOI quoted a senior official at Rajiv Swagruha Corporation providing details of flats, plots and independent houses located in Hyderabad and other districts for auction.

As per the details, there are 760 flats for sale. Out of them 159 are located in Bandlaguda and 601 in Pocharam. There are 1342 open plots of around 350 acres.

These plots are in Chandanagar, Kundanapally, Kawadaipally, Kurmalguda, Bahadurpally, Gajularamaram, Gadwal, Allapur, and Thorrur.

Additionally, there will be 36 unfinished multi-story towers included in the auction.