Telangana government declares holiday for Shab-e-Barat

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced a holiday for Shab-e-Barat which is observed on the 15th of Shaban, the eighth month in the Islamic calendar.

Although the state government, in its calendar, announced a holiday for Shab-e-Meraj on February 14, it has been listed under optional holidays and not as a general one.

As the moon has already been sighted, it is confirmed that the holiday will be observed next Friday.

Shab-e-Barat

Shab-e-Barat, also known as the “Night of Forgiveness,” is celebrated with great fervor across the world.

In the evening, many people visit the graves of their loved ones, and some also observe fasting on Shab-e-Barat.

Some Telangana schools to observe holiday on Shab-e-Barat

Although February 14 is not a general holiday, some schools in the state will remain closed next Friday.

In February, Telangana is going to observe three holidays. Out of them, one is general, and two are optional.

List of holidays in February

Following are the optional holidays:

1. Sri Panchami (February 3)

2. Shab-e-Barat (February 14)

There is only one general holiday that will be observed on February 26 on account of Mahashivaratri.

Usually, minority educational institutions in Telangana observe a holiday on the day following Shab-e-Barat.