Hyderabad: Pakistani dramas continue to dominate the digital space, captivating audiences worldwide, especially among Urdu and Hindi-speaking viewers. Despite Lollywood drama channels being banned in India, these stories have found a way to break through borders and win hearts, thanks to alternative YouTube channels run by Pakistani drama makers.

With their gripping storytelling, soulful scripts, and powerful performances, Pakistani dramas have amassed millions and even billions of views on YouTube, turning into global sensations. And now, the prestigious 1 Billion Views Club just got a new addition in 2025.

Mann Mast Malang hits 1 Billion views on YouTube

‘﻿Mann Mast Malang’ has officially hit 1 billion views on YouTube, marking a huge milestone for the makers and the cast.

Written by Nooran Makhdoom and directed by Ali Faizan, the drama stars Danish Taimoor, Sahar Hashmi, and Saba Hamid in pivotal roles. It has been a pan-Subcontinent favorite, watched extensively in Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, and other countries.

With 54 episodes already aired, Mann Mast Malang is inching towards its grand finale. The 55th episode, airing on June 28, will be the second last, while the 56th and final episode is set to stream on June 29, bringing an end to the story.

With this achievement, the number of dramas in YouTube’s Billion Views Club has now reached 14. Here’s a look at the updated list:

Tere Bin – 4 Billion Views Khuda Aur Mohabbat (Season 3) – 3 Billion Views Jaan Nisar – 2+ Billion Views Mere Humsafar – 1.96 Billion Views Ishq Murshid – 1.89 Billion Views Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi – 1.86 Billion Views Maayire – 1.77 Billion Views Siyaani – 1.72 Billion Views Rang Mahal – 1.52 Billion Views Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum – 1.24 Billion Views Fitoor – 1.01 Billion Views Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha – 1 Billion Views Iqtidar – 1 Billion Views Mann Mast Malang – 1 Billion Views

Are you watching Danish Taimoor’s Mann Mast Malang? Comment below.