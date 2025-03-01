Iqtidar enters 1 Billion club; List of 13 Pakistani dramas in it

Islamabad: Pakistani dramas continue to dominate the digital space, captivating audiences worldwide, especially among Urdu and Hindi-speaking viewers. With their gripping storytelling and powerful performances, these dramas have amassed millions and even billions of views on YouTube, making them a global sensation.

Recently, we celebrated Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha crossing the 1 billion views milestone, and now, yet another drama has joined this elite club — Iqtidar. The 2024 political drama, which has aired 48 episodes so far, has officially hit 1 billion views on YouTube, achieving this remarkable feat while still on air.

More About Iqtidar

Premiered on September 19, 2024, on Green Entertainment, Iqtidar is set against a political backdrop, exploring the struggles and challenges of politicians and the public. Written by Hina Huma Nafees, directed by Fahim Burney, and produced by Multiverse Entertainment, the drama features Anmol Baloch and Ali Raza in lead roles, supported by a stellar cast including Rubina Ashraf, Ahmed Randhawa, Javed Sheikh, and Seemi Pasha.

With its intense storytelling and engaging narrative, Iqtidar continues to win hearts.

With this achievement, the number of dramas in YouTube’s Billion Views Club has now reached 13. Here’s a look at the updated list:

Tere Bin – 4 Billion Views

Khuda Aur Mohabbat (Season 3) – 3 Billion Views

Jaan Nisar – 2+ Billion Views

Mere Humsafar – 1.96 Billion Views

Ishq Murshid – 1.89 Billion Views

Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi – 1.86 Billion Views

Maayire – 1.77 Billion Views

Siyaani – 1.72 Billion Views

Rang Mahal – 1.52 Billion Views

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum – 1.24 Billion Views

Fitoor – 1.01 Billion Views

Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha – 1 Billion Views

Iqtidar – 1 Billion Views

With its ongoing success, Iqtidar is expected to climb even higher in the rankings. The drama’s massive popularity proves once again that Pakistani content is not just winning hearts locally but making waves on a global scale.