Kuwait-based Indian student wins Rs 1 cr Global Citizen Scholarship to study in Singapore

Kuwait City: Arnav Rai, a student of Fahaheel Al Watanieh Indian Private School (FAIPS) in Kuwait, has been awarded the prestigious Global Citizen Scholarship (GCS) 2025 by the Global Indian International School (GIIS).

Valued at approximately Rs 1 crore, the fully funded scholarship will support his senior secondary education—Grades 11 and 12—under the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme at the GIIS Smart Campus in Singapore.

The announcement was made on Wednesday, July 9, during a felicitation ceremony in New Delhi attended by students, parents, GCS alumni, CBSE Director (Affiliation) Jaiprakash Chaturvedi, and senior GIIS officials. The event celebrated the scholars’ achievements and highlighted GIIS’s commitment to fostering global talent.

Arnav, who recently completed Class 10, was selected as one of only ten students from across Asia through a rigorous four-stage evaluation process. He is the sole recipient from Kuwait in the 2025 cohort.

This year’s batch includes eight scholars from India and two from the Middle East. Among them is Duaa Ahamed Sherief from Hyderabad, recognised for her academic excellence and leadership potential.

10 students awarded Global Citizenship scholarship for study in Singapore. Photo: X

Speaking about the award, Arnav called the scholarship a “transformative opportunity” for academic growth, international exposure, and personal development, Indians in Kuwait reported.

In May, he secured first place in the Middle East Zone at the Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan (VVM) National Camp held at IIT Kanpur, organised by NCERT, NCSCM, and Vigyan Bharati (Vibha). He has also been honoured with the Sastra Pratibha award and was named a United Nations Young Ambassador.