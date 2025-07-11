AIMIM to conduct job fair in Hyderabad on July 16

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will conduct a job fair in Hyderabad on Wednesday, July 16.
The job fair will be held at the Kings Palace Function Hall at Gudimalkapuram from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm. Approximately 10,000 job seekers are expected to attend the fair, where 150 recruiters will conduct interviews.
Job seekers from all academic backgrounds are eligible to attend the job fair. There are work-from-home jobs for women. Recruiters will also conduct a pre-job fair orientation session for better presentation.
The AIMIM conducted a job fair in August 2024. Over 100 companies took part in the fair to recruit candidates with various educational backgrounds, with a high demand for aspiring youth in the city and those who have migrated here in search of opportunities.