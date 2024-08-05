AIMIM to organize job fair in Hyderabad – Register online

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is organizing a job fair in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Both freshers and experienced candidates are eligible to participate in the fair. It will also provide work-from-home jobs for female candidates.

100 companies to participate

The fair will be held on Saturday from 8:30 AM to 2:30 PM at Royal Regency, Asifnagar.

Over 100 companies will participate in the fair to recruit candidates with various educational backgrounds.

Candidates with qualifications from 10th grade to any graduate level are eligible for the recruitment drive.

Those selected at the job fair will receive spot offer letters. Additionally, there will be work-from-home jobs exclusively for female candidates.

Announcing the upcoming job fair, Nampally MLA Mohammed Majid Hussain asked students to register online by scanning the QR code available on the banner. He also mentioned that spot registration will be available at the venue.

Students who want more details about the upcoming job fair in Hyderabad can call +91 6302091659.